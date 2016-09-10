logo
Andrew(Drew) Wesley Vermillion

• Today at 4:31 PM

Andrew(Drew) Wesley Vermillion, age 22, ended his life on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 after a long battle with depression/addiction. He was never truly able to get over losing his father 3 years ago. He was born on November 5, 1993 in Birmingham, AL to the late Kerry W. Vermillion and Sherry B. Vermillion. Growing up, he lived in Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida but Tennessee was always his home and where he was the happiest. Upon his graduation of high school, Drew returned to his beloved Tennessee and attended UT Knoxville where he was majoring in English and Russian. His goal was to become a lawyer and was currently studying for the LSAT. Drew was a highly intelligent young man with an amazing sense of humor which he used to make everyone around him laugh. He loved nature and taking care of his plants. He was happiest when he was hiking, snow skiing or playing with his dog, Evee.

He is survived by his mother, Sherry B. Vermillion and his loving sister, Laini Dianne Vermillion, the love of his life, Jaime Black, his grandparents, Jesse and Patricia Vermillion, and a host of aunts, uncles and

cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Kerry Vermillion and maternal grandparents, K.C. and Emogene Benefield. A graveside memorial service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, 1591 Gadsden Hwy. Birmingham, AL 35235 on Monday, September 12, 2016 at 2:00pm. The family will greet relatives and friends after the service. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Student

Counseling Services Center Development Fund. Checks can be made to the University of Tennessee Foundation(1525 University Avenue Knoxville, TN 37996) or go to giveto.utk.edu and designate your gift to the Student Counseling Services Center.