Andrew(Drew) Wesley Vermillion

He is survived by his mother, Sherry B. Vermillion and his loving sister, Laini Dianne Vermillion, the love of his life, Jaime Black, his grandparents, Jesse and Patricia Vermillion, and a host of aunts, uncles and

cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Kerry Vermillion and maternal grandparents, K.C. and Emogene Benefield. A graveside memorial service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, 1591 Gadsden Hwy. Birmingham, AL 35235 on Monday, September 12, 2016 at 2:00pm. The family will greet relatives and friends after the service. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville Student

Counseling Services Center Development Fund. Checks can be made to the University of Tennessee Foundation(1525 University Avenue Knoxville, TN 37996) or go to giveto.utk.edu and designate your gift to the Student Counseling Services Center.