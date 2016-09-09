Michael G. Masters has left behind to cherish his memories: Son: Michael J. Masters of Erwin; Sisters: Emma Allen of Erwin, JoAnn Biggerstaff of Erwin; Granddaughter: Chelsie Haun of Erwin; Nephew: Eric Allen of Erwin; and Great Niece: Sierra Allen of Erwin.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Michael G. Masters in a committal service to be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend Kevin Laws officiating. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 10:50 AM on Friday.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family.