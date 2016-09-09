Larry Grant Whitehead

Mr. Whitehead was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years Donna Austin Whitehead. Larry graduated from Science Hill High School class of ‘65 and proudly served in the National Guard. He also worked at Eastman Chemical Company for 27 years until his retirement. From there he acquired his license to be a general contractor where he designed and built houses throughout the Tri–Cities such as Lake Ridge, Preston Park, and Rivermont subdivisions. Everyone knew him by his blue MGB that he drove.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tatia Dovie Whitehead; son, Eric Grant Whitehead; and a granddaughter; Britni Lynn Whitehead, four sisters, Sharon Smith, Sheila Goins, Becky Doggott, and Nancy Hall, three brothers; Artie, Gary, and Steve Whitehead.

A graveside service for Mr. Whitehead will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Sunday September 11, 2016 with Pastor Clinton Andrews officiating. Friends and family are serving as pallbearers. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Whitehead family.