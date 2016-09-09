Jay Will Roberts

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Williams Roberts; second wife, Irene Roberts and four sisters.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, two sons: Larry Roberts and wife, Helen, North Ridgeville, OH, Gary Wayne Roberts and wife, Janice, Johnson City; three daughters: Linda Fore and husband, Robert, Jonesborough, Patsy Gilbert and husband, Glenn, Erwin, Joyce Davis and husband, David, Johnson City; one sister, Alean Hughes, Erwin; twelve grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Roberts loved and enjoyed his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 P. M. until the hour of service on Monday, September 12, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate at the 2:30 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Allan Foster and Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Ben Roberts, Joe Roberts, Bobby Gryder, Jim Fender, Mark Gilbert, Carl Gilbert, Matthew Gryder and David Bishop. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Mausoleum.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Roberts family. (423) 743-1380.