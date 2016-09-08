Her children arise up, and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praiseth her.

Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.

Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be

Praised.

ELIZABETHTON - Myrtle Stella Whitaker Henry, 94, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Washington County, she was a daughter of the late Richard J. & Mollie Stella Farris Whitaker. She was a graduate of Sulphur Springs High School. She had lived in Elizabethton most of her life. She was a former employee of the S.H. Kress Company and was retired from the Raytheon Corporation, Bristol. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, Elizabethton for over 70 years where she was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. Mrs. Henry was an avid Gardner and Lady Vol Fan. In her earlier years she loved to go fishing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harmon Kitz Henry, her daughter & son-in-law: Judy & Don Price, three sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Beverly & Luther McKeehan, Elizabethton. Her grandchildren; Jim Price (Jill), Knoxville, Donna Price (Eddie McCarter), Knoxville, Bethany Price, North Carolina, Laura Dyke (Greg), Indianapolis, Indiana, Andrew McKeehan (Casey), Elizabethton and Vickie VanDorselaer (Rob), Knoxville. Her Great Grandchildren: Nicholas, Price, Mason Price, Graeme Price, Hudson Price, Brittany (Brandon) Smith, Bella Lane, Gracie Lane, Memphis & Monroe Smith and Jake McCarter all of Knoxville, Crystal Tapp and Jason Dyke, Jennifer (Jimmie) Centers and Andrew (Nicole) Dyke all of Indianapolis, Ind., Sophia McKeehan, Nathan McKeehan and Whitney Livingston all of Elizabethton.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2016 in the First Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Nathan Jennings and Rev. Jack Lloyd officiating. Entombment Services will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev.John Moore and Mr. Greg Key, Minister. Music will be by Mr. Grady Holder and Mrs. Carol Bowers, Organist. Mr. Andrew McKeehan will read the scripture and Mr. Jim Price will give the eulogy. Active Pallbearers will be: Jim Price, Andrew McKeehan, Greg Dyke, Nicholas Price, Kent Hyder, David Whitaker, Chad Barr and David Whitaker. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Eddie McCarter, Harry Buck and members of First Free Will Baptist Church, her special friends: the Ladies of Fidelis Sunday School Class, and all the children who called her “Granny Myrtle”. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the First Free Will Baptist Church. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of her daughter & son-in-law: Beverly & Luther McKeehan. Myrtle’s main desire in life was for her family and friends to be in relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a witness for him until the day she left his earth. Myrtle’s family would like to thank the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the love and care they gave during her last months. In lieu of flowers gifts should be given to First Free Will Baptist Church, 706 First Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Henry family