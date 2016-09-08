Mary Lee Miller Fortner

She was born in Cabarrus County, NC to the late Luther Calvin and Annie Goins Miller.

Marry Lee attended Central Baptist Church, where she was a member of The Ester Class for many years.

She was very active in the community, and was a part of: the Christian Women’s Club, where she was a chairman for two years, Garden Club, and PTA President. She also loved to play rummy in her free time.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leonard A. Fortner, Sr.

Survivors include: five children, Vickie Fortner Ferguson, of Johnson City, Leonard “Lenny” A. Fortner, Jr., of Conway, SC, Stanley T. Fortner, of Greeneville, Jenny Fortner Meredith, of Buford, GA, and Natalie Fortner Vallandingham, of Colorado Springs, CO; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Mary Lee Fortner will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday, September 11, 2016 at Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Dr. Ron Murray officiating. Pallbearers will be: her grandsons, Al Ferguson, Randy Ferguson, Michael Fortner, Ed Meredith, Alex Meredith, Andy Meredith, Evan Meredith, Samuel Vallandingham, and Christopher Fortner. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 9:30 AM Monday to go in procession to Mountain Home National Cemetery for 10:00 AM graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

