Marshall was a native of Narrows, Virginia. He was a son of Velma Kight Stables and the late Opie Stables.

Marshall graduated from Virginia Tech in 1968 with a Bachelors degree in Forestry and Wildlife. After graduating college, he served as a Sergeant in the US Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he worked as a Forester with the USDA Forest Service. Following his retirement from the Forest Service, Marshall attended ETSU graduating in 2005 with a Bachelors degree in Cardiopulmonary Science. He then worked as a respiratory therapist for 10 years.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by: his wife, Myra Stables; daughter, Marianne Stables Doane and her husband Brian of Piney Flats; grandchildren, Marissa May Doane and Caleb Joseph Doane; brother, Douglas Stables of Chester, VA; sister, Carolyn Edwards of Roanoke, VA; and several nieces and their families.

The family of Marshall Dale Stables will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Friday, September 9, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm under the direction of Minister Tim Hall. A committal service is scheduled for 11 am Saturday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 10:30 am Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

