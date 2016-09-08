logo
Manis Bennett

• Today at 8:55 AM

ERWIN - Manis Bennett, age 75, 1520 Chestoa Pike, Erwin passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2016 i n the Center on Aging and Health, Erwin. He was a native of Green Mountain, NC and had lived in Unicoi County most of his life. Mr. Bennett was a son of the late Richard and Ettie Miller Bennett. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and had served during the Korean War. Mr. Bennett had also served in the U. S. Army Reserve. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Bennett was a former employee of the A. O. Smith Company for thirty-seven years. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kaye Bennett on July 18, 2014 and a brother, Maynard Bennett.

Mr. Bennett leaves behind to cherish his memories: one son, Justin Jay Bennett and wife, Phylisha; two daughters, Tina Morrow and husband, Jr; Kristy Edwards and husband, Eddie all of Erwin; two brothers, Troy Bennett, Lloyd Bennett and wife, Carolyn all of Green Mountain, NC; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2016 from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin J. Bennett, Jr. Morrow, Eddie Edwards, Bobby Sumlin and Logan Morrow. Committal service will be held at 10:00 A. M. Saturday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 A. M. to go in procession to the cemetery.

