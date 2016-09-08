Manis Bennett

Mr. Bennett leaves behind to cherish his memories: one son, Justin Jay Bennett and wife, Phylisha; two daughters, Tina Morrow and husband, Jr; Kristy Edwards and husband, Eddie all of Erwin; two brothers, Troy Bennett, Lloyd Bennett and wife, Carolyn all of Green Mountain, NC; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2016 from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin J. Bennett, Jr. Morrow, Eddie Edwards, Bobby Sumlin and Logan Morrow. Committal service will be held at 10:00 A. M. Saturday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 A. M. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Bennett family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Bennett family. (423) 743-1380.