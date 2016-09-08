Louise was a native of Long Island, New York. She was a daughter of the late Henry and Maureen Hanrahan Sievers.

Louise had worked in the meat department at Food City. She loved gardening and enjoyed decorating her yard with lawn ornaments and sculptures.

Survivors include her husband, with whom she shared 29 years, Jerry Andrieszyn; three sisters, Maureen Downey (John), Ann Coffey (Robert), and Kathleen Tucker (Michael); several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Peaches.

The family of Louise Marie Andrieszyn will receive friends from 10 am to 12 pm Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12 pm Saturday.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Johnson City Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org/donate.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Andrieszyn family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Andrieszyn family. (423) 282-1521