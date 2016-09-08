Jamey Friday

Jamey was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph C. and Nila M. Friday ,Rev. Charles and Helen Tester; uncle, David Friday, cousins: Larry Friday, Jr., and Rona Friday.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish Jamey’s memory include his wife, Jennifer Howell Friday, daughters: Madison T. Friday, and Meghan P. Friday; sisters: Becky Friday Donahue and her husband Eric, Suzanne Friday Vannoy and her husband Chad; aunts and uncles: Ruth and Harold McNabb, and Larry Conley and Carolyn Friday; cousins: Lisa Jones and her husband Steve, Chuck McNabb and his wife Haley, Ben McNabb and his wife Candy; nieces and nephews: Tori Donahue, Natalie Donahue, Anthony Donahue, Haley Vannoy, Luke Vannoy, Carleigh Musgrove, Connor Musgrove, Ava Howell, Sophia Howell and Grant Howell; Jamey’s special loyal companion, Monday, and too many friends to mention also survive.

Jamey was a skilled carpenter and contractor by trade. There are homes and buildings all across our region that are beautifully enhanced by his exquisite and intricate tile work and carpentry. He had an ability to see a project complete before the first nail was hammered. His work was sought after and in constant demand because of his talents. Jamey was known for treating people fairly and giving more that he promised. His principles and work ethic live on with the men who worked for him shoulder to shoulder every day.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed.” When any friend was in need Jamey was there. Not looking for praise or glory, Jamey would show up when any friend or neighbor was in need. He has shoveled driveways in the snow, cut limbs of downed trees, repaired roofs after storms. He was dependable and loyal; the true definition of friendship and community.

Jamey was a loving, doting father to his two girls. He was a devoted and beloved son, a protective and generous brother and a fiercely faithful friend. Jamey never met a stranger. People were naturally drawn to his genuine nature and fun loving heart. His contagious smile and hearty laugh were like a magnet that folks were drawn to. If you had a minute, he was quick with a joke; if you had a few minutes he would spin a tale that you that would have you in stitches.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, September 10, 2016 from 11:00 AM until a Celebration of Jamey’s Life at 1:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Rev. Harold McNabb, Rev Toonie Cash, Rev. Mike Friday, and Rev. Larry Friday Sr. officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Eric Donahue, Chad Vannoy, Chuck McNabb, Ben McNabb, Luke Vannoy, Anthony Donahue, and Steve Jones.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the education of his daughters to the Jamey Friday Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o First Bank & Trust Co. 2100 Forrest Drive Gray, TN 37615 (423-467-9966). Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Friday family during this difficult time.