Freda Ruble Graybeal Donoho

Freda was employed by Johnson City Medical center, a home maker, a Cub Scout Den Mother, an Elder at Salem Presbyterian Church where she served as Clerk of Session, President of Washington College Academy Alumni Association, co-owner of Artistry in Glass where she designed and made many, one of a kind pieces of jewelry, mother of two sons, and loving wife.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Dooley and Mary (Tot) Graybeal.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Richard Donoho; her brother, William D. Graybeal and wife Barby; sons, Frank Dooley Donoho and friend Dawn Delaine Smith, and William Richard Donoho II and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Frank Dooley Donoho II wife Bernice, Samantha Grace Donoho and Jonathon Richard Donoho; a great granddaughter, Chloe Elizabeth Donoho; and nieces Christy Belleu and Nicki Roberts.

The family would like to thank Nicki for the care she gave Freda and the family during their time of need.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Salem Presbyterian Church, 152 Washington College Rd, 37681, Limestone TN, with Dr. Angus Shaw and Rev. Mitch Coggin officiating. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday from 5:00 PM till the service hour. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Washington College Academy, 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681 or Salem Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 95, Limestone, TN. 37681

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, 547-0379, www.MtnEmpireCBS.com