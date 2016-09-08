Carl was born in Carter County, Tennessee and resided with his wife, Vickie Bennett Henegar, in Fall Branch. Carl and Vickie shared 21 wonderful years of marriage.

He attended Happy Valley High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. Carl was employed at Crown Laboratories where he received several awards and recognitions. He attended True Gospel Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson City. He was loved by all members of the church and was always willing to help in anyway he could. Carl enjoyed the outdoors, camping, woodworking and spending time with his family.

Carl was the son of the late Mary Henegar. In addition to his mother, Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Henegar, and a sister, Kathy Muratore, as well as his mother-in-law, Betty Bennett.

Survivors include his loving wife, Vickie Bennett Henegar; sister, Sue Arnett and husband Chris; his father-in-law, Richard Bennett; brother-in-law, Steve Bennett and wife Tracy; special nephews James Arnett, Zack Bennett, and Neil Arnett and several nieces.

Carl was well loved and gave much love to those around him, especially children. He had a sweet spirit and a smile that will never be forgotten.

The family of Carl Henegar will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM Saturday, September 10, 2016, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. Richard Sheppard II and Rev. James Hill officiating. Jennifer Collins will provide music. The graveside committal service will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Zack Bennett, James Arnett, Michael Blair, Jacob Adams, Johnny Adams and Steve Townsend. Honorary pallbearer will be Neil Arnett.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Henegar family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Henegar family. (423) 282-1521