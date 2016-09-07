Ronnie Arvin Nease

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul "Benny" Nease; step-brother, Von C. Smith; sisters-in-law, Robin Nease, Shirley Nease Survivors: Loving wife of 28 years, Deborah A. Carr Nease; Daughters, Ashley Nease (Dan Grace), Nicole King (John); Grandchildren, Grayson Smith King, Nicholas "Cole" Foster King; Parents, Truman and Nannie Nease; Brother: George Nease; Father-in-law: Junior Carr; Sister-in-law, Vickie Hickman (Timmy); Brother-in-law, Terry Carr (Dena); Nieces and Nephews, Paul C. "Little Ben" Nease (Brianna), Adam Hickman, Heath Carr (Cory), Bridget Carr, Shane Noe (Jill) Special Aunts and Uncles, Clarence and Wilma Byrd and daughter Pamma, Earl Parrott, Ray Parrott; Special friends, TN Cancer Specialist, Dr. Mitchel Martin, Paul and Melva Naumoff, David and Dyann Bible, Trish Cook

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briarwood Ranch Safari, 5617 Reinhardt Lane, Knoxville, TN 37924.

The family will receive friends 2-3 PM Sunday, September 11th with Celebration of Life service to follow at 3 PM at the West End Baptist Church, 116 West End Street, Newport, TN. Brother Tom Moody will officiate and eulogies will be given by David Bible, Ashley Nease, Cal Wilson and Jeremy Gresham. Cremation arrangements by Smoky Mountain Cremation Center.

