She was born February 22, 1927, and was a lifelong resident of Washington County and loved everyone she met…especially children. She loved to make quilts as long as her health permitted.

Her husbands, Walter Staten, Carrick Butler and Virgil Turner, preceded her in death.

She was the last surviving child of Munsey and Dovina (Mashburn) Phillips.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters and brother-in-laws: Julie Casey, an infant Elizabeth, Myrtle Blankenship (Paul), Leona McKee (Everette) and her brothers and sister-in-laws: Jim Phillips (Roxie), Jacob Phillips (Romona), Edward Phillips (Ora), Walter Phillips (China) and Arthur Phillips (Eva Ruth).

She is survived by: a special, loving niece and caregiver, Patsy McKee, a special nephew and caregiver, William McKee, a special great-niece and caregiver, Cynthia Honeycutt and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, great-great-great nieces and great-great-great nephews.

The family of Mrs. Martha Nell Phillips Turner will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2016, from 2-3 pm at Morris Baker Funeral Home, 2001 Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN. Friends and family are welcome to go in procession to Cherokee Baptist Church on Mayberry Rd in Jonesborough, TN for the graveside service immediately following visitation with Pastor Ernie Weiss officiating. Active pallbearers will be: William McKee, Steve Phillips, Lawrence Phillips, Brandon Honeycutt, Mike Honeycutt and Cody Silvers.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Turner family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Turner family. (423) 282-1521