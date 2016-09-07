John T. Simmons, Sr.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-seven years, Dollie Mae Edwards Simmons on August 2, 2016; three brothers, four sisters and three grandsons.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three sons: Kenneth Lee Simmons and wife, Dixie, John T. Simmons, Jr., Daniel N. Simmons and wife, Barbara, all of Frederick, MD; one daughter, Dianna L. Boone and husband, Roger, Clear Springs, MD; two brothers: James Simmons, Candler, NC, Grady Simmons and wife, Debbie, Erwin; one sister, Isabelle Newcombe, AR; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate at the 1:30 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens where military honors will be rendered by the Kingsport VFW Post #4933. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Center on Aging and Health staff.

