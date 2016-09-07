John Franklin Cable

Survivors include his wife: Sandra (Sandy) Andes Cable, His Mother: Elnora Swanner Cable. His Children: Jamie Moser and wife Heather & Son Aiden and Ashley Cable Kennedy and husband Jeremy & son Ethen Cable and daughter Stormie Cable. His Step-Daughters: Kelly Barker and husband Brad, and Brandi Allen. His step-son: Derrick Hampton, who was also his caretaker. His Sister: Patty Whitehead and husband Rick, Brother: Harry Cable and wife Donna. His Grandmother: Maxine Swanner, Telford. Thanks to his special Nieces: Abagayle Cable and April Whitehead and husband Mitchell for all help during this time. And Bobby Cable all of Elizabethton and his dog Molly. His niece Christy Cable Bracken and her son: Grant of Harrison, New York. Several uncles, aunts, cousins & friends. His special friends: Keith Lowe, David Harrell, Keith Culler, Mikey Lowe and Pastor Bryant Collins for praying with the family.

It was his wish to be cremated. The family will hold a “Celebration of John’s Life at a later date. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” for your prayers and everyone who visited with John at the hospital and his home. Visitation and Condolences will be conducted at Harry & Donna Cable’s home, 109 Hartley Road, Elizabethton at anytime.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Cable family