Jeffery Kyle Taylor

Survivors include his children: Michael Ryan Shepard and William Lowe both of Elizabethton. Four Grandchildren. His father: Albert “Pete” Taylor and step-mother Judy, Elizabethton. A brother & sister-in-law: Jason & Carrie Taylor, Elizabethton. His Maternal Grandfather: Paul Sellers, Elizabethton. A step-sister: Chris Satterfield and husband Duane. Special Nephews: Tucker Lee Taylor and Liam Satterfield. His Uncles: David Sellers and Ed Williams and wife Joyce. Several cousins including a special cousin, Joanie Laws.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Justin Deaton officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2016 in the Blevins Cemetery (Stoney Creek). Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Friday will be: Mike Malone, Dillon Sellers, Michael Shepard, Cody Gunn, Robbie Holt, Hunter Holt, Lance Dugger and David McQueen. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dr. Bill Armstrong, Dr. George McQueen, Dr. Dave Hunt, Dr. David Mills and William Lowe. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Angie & and the wonderful staff at Life Care Center for their warm and loving care of Jeff during his stay there and also the members of the Carter County Rescue Squad. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Taylor family