David Eugene Mcneely, Sr.

He had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton since 1968 where he attended the Wesley Bible Class. He loved sports and cheered long and hard for the Duke Blue Devils.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Braswell McNeely April 2, 2005.

Those left to mourn his passing include: his son, Dr. David E McNeely, Jr and his wife Renee of Elizabethton, two daughters, Jane McNeely of Johnson City and Judy Garst and her husband Danny of Asheville, NC, two sisters-in-law, Catherine McNeely of Warwick, NY and Vera McNeely of Rock Hill, SC, four grandchildren, Dr. David E McNeely, III and his wife Elizabeth of Nashville TN, Wilton H McNeely and his wife Megan of Moncks Corner, SC, Alexandria McNeely Valentine and her husband Rob of Johnson City, Tricia McNeely of Gray, TN, three great grandchildren, Trinity Valentine of Johnson City, Catherine McNeely of Nashville TN and Cabot McNeely of Moncks Corner, SC.

A service to honor the life of David Eugene McNeely will be conducted in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2016 with Rev. Raymond Amos officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Chancel Choir of the First United Methodist Church and David Arney organist.

Entombment will follow the service in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be; his grandsons, Dr. David E McNeely III, Wilton H McNeely and friends Dr. John Crockett, Tyler Fleming, Danny Garst, Richard Tetrick, Ted Weaver, and John White.

Honorary Pallbearers will be; Martha Price, Will Price, Jerry Weaver, the staff of Dr. David E McNeely Jr.-Tabitha Blackwell, Robin McKinney and Susie Nichols, former employees of the Eagle Store, and men of the Wesley Bible Class.

The family will greet friends and share memories from 11:30 AM Friday until the service hour at 1:00 PM.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing home for the loving and exceptional care they provided to Mr. McNeely.

Those who wish to make donations in memory of Mr. McNeely may donate to the New Roof Fund of the First United Methodist Church, 325 East E Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

