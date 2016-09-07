logo
David Eugene Mcneely, Sr.

• Today at 3:57 PM

ELIZABETHTON - David Eugene McNeely, Sr., age 92, of Elizabethton passed away on Tuesday, September 06, 2016 in Ivy Hall Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. Mr. McNeely was born November 13, 1923 in Avondale, NC and was the son of Thornwell Avery McNeely and Nellie Wilton Ramsey McNeely. He was a highly decorated U S Navy veteran of World War II having served in the Pacific Theater as a Machinist Mate on the U S S Cabot. While on the Cabot Mr. McNeely and the rest of the Cabot crew spent 18 months at sea in combat duty without seeing land. After being discharged from the Navy at the end of World War II Mr. McNeely attended Elon College in Elon, NC. After college he took a position with Montgomery Ward and worked in the New England area for several years. He then joined the Eagle Store Company as a manager trainee in Cookeville, TN where he met his wife, Marie. They married December 24, 1954. After their marriage they moved to Shelby, NC where he managed a store for Eagle Store. Staying with Eagles the family moved back to Cookeville, then to Bennettsville, SC, Forest City, NC and finally to Elizabethton in 1968 where Mr. McNeely managed the Eagle Store in downtown Elizabethton. He managed the Eagle Store until its closure in 1977 when he began working for the City of Elizabethton in the Water Treatment Plant until his retirement in 1987.

He had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton since 1968 where he attended the Wesley Bible Class. He loved sports and cheered long and hard for the Duke Blue Devils.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Braswell McNeely April 2, 2005.

Those left to mourn his passing include: his son, Dr. David E McNeely, Jr and his wife Renee of Elizabethton, two daughters, Jane McNeely of Johnson City and Judy Garst and her husband Danny of Asheville, NC, two sisters-in-law, Catherine McNeely of Warwick, NY and Vera McNeely of Rock Hill, SC, four grandchildren, Dr. David E McNeely, III and his wife Elizabeth of Nashville TN, Wilton H McNeely and his wife Megan of Moncks Corner, SC, Alexandria McNeely Valentine and her husband Rob of Johnson City, Tricia McNeely of Gray, TN, three great grandchildren, Trinity Valentine of Johnson City, Catherine McNeely of Nashville TN and Cabot McNeely of Moncks Corner, SC.

A service to honor the life of David Eugene McNeely will be conducted in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2016 with Rev. Raymond Amos officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Chancel Choir of the First United Methodist Church and David Arney organist.

Entombment will follow the service in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be; his grandsons, Dr. David E McNeely III, Wilton H McNeely and friends Dr. John Crockett, Tyler Fleming, Danny Garst, Richard Tetrick, Ted Weaver, and John White.

Honorary Pallbearers will be; Martha Price, Will Price, Jerry Weaver, the staff of Dr. David E McNeely Jr.-Tabitha Blackwell, Robin McKinney and Susie Nichols, former employees of the Eagle Store, and men of the Wesley Bible Class.

The family will greet friends and share memories from 11:30 AM Friday until the service hour at 1:00 PM.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing home for the loving and exceptional care they provided to Mr. McNeely.

Those who wish to make donations in memory of Mr. McNeely may donate to the New Roof Fund of the First United Methodist Church, 325 East E Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

