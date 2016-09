Darrell leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Yvonne Paulette Blevins; a son, Darrell E. Blevins of Johnson City; a brother, David Blevins of Johnson City and his beloved grandchildren, Kaitlin and Dylan Marshall.

A memorial service is being held Saturday, September 10, 2016 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com.

Courtesy of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245