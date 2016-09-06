Roy Earl Sullivan

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 9, 2016 in Riverdale Cemetery with Rev. Riley Middleton officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery or at the Hilton Garden Inn according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Mr. Sullivan was born January 14, 1921 in Sumner, GA son of the late Roy and Willie Lemon Sullivan. He retired after 25 years with United Insurance Company of America and was a graduate of Tift County High School and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Mr. Sullivan was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the 11th Airborne Division Association and loved to watch football and baseball, reading and keeping up with old friends and family history.

Other than his parents, Mr. Sullivan was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Kate Hunter Sullivan.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Alcye Streetman Sullivan; son Roy E. (Buddy) Sullivan, Jr. of Richmond Hill, GA; daughter Karen Sullivan Sams and husband Bob Sams of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren; Stephanie Sams of Pensacola, FL; Patrick Sullivan and wife Shannon Sullivan of Atlanta, GA; Teri Sullivan Fischer and husband Charlie Fischer of Atlanta, GA; Amanda Sullivan Wilson and husband Hugh Wilson of New York, NY; great-grandchildren; Emma Sullivan, Chas Fischer and Kadee Fischer. He is also survived by dear friends, Ann Spencer and Elizabeth Tarver, Columbus, GA.

The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of NHC Station 3 and Caris Hospice for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Infantry Museum or to the animal shelter of your choice.

