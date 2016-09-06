Mr. Jess Richardson

Mr. Richardson was born in Fort Monroe, Virginia and son of the late Jess Ernest Richardson, Sr. & Juanita May Bailey Richardson.

He was a retired Air Force Veteran. He was a System Engineer, having worked 10 years on Air Force One serving with Presidents Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush.

Mr. Richardson was an avid Genealogy Researcher, loved music and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Harris Richardson, Jonesborough; brother, Roger Richardson (Carmen); sister, Sonja Hollis (Dave); nephew, Seth Richardson; nieces, Jessica Richardson and Sarah Hollis; brother-in-law, Joe R. Harris (Faye); sisters-in-law, Sarah Callison (Dave) and Mary Harris Jones (Bobby); aunt, Sue Bailey; uncle, Herman Bailey; special cousins, Estel & Helen Lamb; several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 pm Thursday, September 8, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Brother Mike Lamb and Pastor Gene Mermilliod officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.

Condolences may be sent to the Richardson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821