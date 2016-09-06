Mr. Ernest Leroy “Buck” Fleenor

Mr. Fleenor was born in Jonesborough and son of the late Ernest P. & Mabel G. Gresham Fleenor. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ermine Farthing Fleenor, and four siblings, Joe, Jimmy, Sarah and Elizabeth.

He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Mr. Fleenor graduated from ETSU and was a United States Navy Veteran. He was renown gun and furniture maker, hunting enthusiast and a storyteller.

He retired from the Johnson City Power Board after 40 years of service.

Survivors include his wife, Judith Fleenor, Jonesborough; daughters, Debra Lewis (Terry), Beth Bays (Coy), and Elecia Lonon (Scott); son, Bill Hodge (Karen); granddaughters, Megan Clark (Nate), Chelsea Lewis, Jessie Lewis, Sarah Wolfe and Benjamin Hodge; great-granddaughter, Harmony Lewis; sisters-in-law, Terri Knapp (Jeff Boswell) and Robin Kinley; and a brother-in-law, Dwight Treadway (Cindy).

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, September 8, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Joan Gandy officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bill Hodge, Dwight Treadway, Nathaniel Treadway, Brad McClam, Scott Lonon and Greg McCracken. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Huffine, Jim Hale, Dave Byrd, Jeb Boswell, Zach Treadway and Dale Johnson.

