Mr. Charles David Taylor

Mr. Taylor was a lifelong resident of Washington County.

David was a graduate of University High School and attended Northeast State Community College. David was a passionate artist, specializing in landscapes and local waterfalls. David enjoyed square dancing and trained as a caller. He also enjoyed wildflower photography. David was an active member of Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church and served the church on various committees throughout the years.

David was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fredrick Taylor; and an aunt, Dorothy Taylor Peterson Hirsch.

Survivors include his mother, Anna Jane Gritz Taylor, Jonesborough; sister, Linda Taylor and husband, Eric Fisher, Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Beverly Taylor Brown and husband Sutton Brown, Hampton; two nephews, Taylor Brown and Benjamin Brown, Hampton; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Celebration of Life Services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, September 9, 2016 at Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Friday at the church prior to the service with Ms. Pat Locke officiating.

Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Eden Methodist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough.

Memorial donations may be made in David’s memory to Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church’s Mission Committee 610 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601.

