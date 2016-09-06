Mary Lou Bowser

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bowser; one granddaughter, Melissa Ward; two brothers, Don Douglas and Delbert Douglas.

She is survived by four sons, Vernon Bowser, Leroy Bowser, Lowell Bowser and Mark Bowser; two daughters, Nancy LaFollette, Sandra Ward; two sisters, Jean Laymance, Lottie Stanfill; two brothers, Doyle Douglas, Gary Douglas; nine grandchildren, Dashauna Frye, Maverick Ward, Katie, Seth, Zeke, Noah, and Anna Bowser, Michael Carver and Luke Taylor; sixteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. and funeral service at 7 p.m. with James E. Mathes officiating; Patty Harmon, interpreter. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 8 at Snyder’s Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50. Pallbearers will be Thomas Phillips, Mike Holt, Tony Viar, Tony Kelly, William Dove and Tommy Dove.

