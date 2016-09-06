logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Mary Lou Bowser

• Today at 2:14 PM

GRAY - Mary Lou Bowser, age 79 of Gray, passed away at home Thursday, September 1, 2016 after a short illness. She was a daughter of the late Minton and Bertha Thomas Douglas. Mary Lou was of the Baptist Faith. Recently she had faithfully attended the Deaf Bible Study at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was born in Jellico, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bowser; one granddaughter, Melissa Ward; two brothers, Don Douglas and Delbert Douglas.

She is survived by four sons, Vernon Bowser, Leroy Bowser, Lowell Bowser and Mark Bowser; two daughters, Nancy LaFollette, Sandra Ward; two sisters, Jean Laymance, Lottie Stanfill; two brothers, Doyle Douglas, Gary Douglas; nine grandchildren, Dashauna Frye, Maverick Ward, Katie, Seth, Zeke, Noah, and Anna Bowser, Michael Carver and Luke Taylor; sixteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 7 from 5 – 7 p.m. and funeral service at 7 p.m. with James E. Mathes officiating; Patty Harmon, interpreter. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 8 at Snyder’s Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50. Pallbearers will be Thomas Phillips, Mike Holt, Tony Viar, Tony Kelly, William Dove and Tommy Dove.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Mary Lou Bowser. 423-477-3171 or 239-6622 www.grayfuneralhome.net