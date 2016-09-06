He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Fleming; parents, Fox and Susan Fleming; 3 brothers, Harold, Dee and Tilden Fleming; and sister, Betty Franklin.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pat Fleming of Kingsport; son, Brent Fleming and wife, Lisa of Seymour, IN; daughter, Kim Pirtle and husband, Andy of Ooltewah, TN; 6 grandchildren, Thomas and Stephen Fleming, Lucy, Charlie, Sara and Henry Pirtle; brother, Paul Fleming and wife, Pauline of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-6:00 pm at Northeast Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Jay Cline, Minister, officiating. The eulogy will be by Jim Wells and Glen Moody.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:45 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Fleming, Stephen Fleming, Andy Pirtle, Charlie Pirtle, Henry Pirtle and Nick Love.

Memorial contributions may be made to Engage Kingsport, c/o Kingsport Carousel, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Jimmy Lee Fleming.