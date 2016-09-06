logo
KINGSPORT - Jimmy Lee Fleming, 83, of Kingsport, died at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center Monday, September 5, 2016, after complications from pneumonia. Born in Dickenson County, VA, he had resided in Kingsport most of his life. Jim was a 1953 graduate of Lynn View High School where he lettered in 3 sports. Jim served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from ETSU with a Bachelors Degree in Education and a Masters Degree in Administration. Jim was a teacher, coach, vice principal, principal and superintendent of Sullivan County Schools. He was a member of Northeast Church of Christ. Jim spent numerous hours as a carver with Engage Kingsport for the Kingsport Carousel. He loved spending his morning with friends, having breakfast and trying to solve world issues.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Fleming; parents, Fox and Susan Fleming; 3 brothers, Harold, Dee and Tilden Fleming; and sister, Betty Franklin.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pat Fleming of Kingsport; son, Brent Fleming and wife, Lisa of Seymour, IN; daughter, Kim Pirtle and husband, Andy of Ooltewah, TN; 6 grandchildren, Thomas and Stephen Fleming, Lucy, Charlie, Sara and Henry Pirtle; brother, Paul Fleming and wife, Pauline of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-6:00 pm at Northeast Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Jay Cline, Minister, officiating. The eulogy will be by Jim Wells and Glen Moody.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:45 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Fleming, Stephen Fleming, Andy Pirtle, Charlie Pirtle, Henry Pirtle and Nick Love.

Memorial contributions may be made to Engage Kingsport, c/o Kingsport Carousel, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

