James Wallace France Sr.

Mr. France was a fireman for the Johnson City Fire Department for 34 and a half years before retiring as a sergeant. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS WASP. James was a member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church. He also loved to fish and was a cross-stitch expert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky and William France; and a grandson, Daniel France Jr. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Margie Louise France; three sons, James France Jr. and wife Robian, Daniel France Sr. and wife Bonnie, and Terry France and wife Bobbi; two sisters, Sharon Hartman and husband Eddie, and Gisele France; seven grandchildren, Megan, Stephanie, Candice, Amanda, Steve, Kami, and Cody France, all of Johnson City; 14 great-grandchildren.

The family expresses a special thanks to the Johnson City Fire Department for their kindness and support.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, September 8, 2016, at 7PM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Don Page and Rev. Alan Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5PM to 7PM. The graveside committal service will be Friday, September 9, 2016 at 10AM in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet to at the funeral home by 9:30AM Friday to proceed to the cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the France family. 928-6111