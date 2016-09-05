Wilda Helen Boyd DeBusk

Wilda is survived by her loving children and spouses, Lynn and Jim Ogle, David and Jewell DeBusk and John and Wendy DeBusk; Grandchildren, Jason Ogle, James (Susan) Ogle, Matt DeBusk and Andy DeBusk; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Colin and Blake; brother and sister-in-law, Milton and Sandra Boyd; sister, Janice Boydston and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Reverend Glenna Manning officiating.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the CADES Program of Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.