Wilda Helen Boyd DeBusk

Today at 1:08 PM

KNOXVILLE - Wilda Helen Boyd DeBusk, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 4, 2016. Wilda was a longtime member of Concord United Methodist Church and “The Circle”. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved a good game of Bridge with her friends. Wilda loved to take care of her family very much and was honored to be able to assist her dear mother, Helen Boyd during her illness with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Helen Boyd; beloved husband, Gene DeBusk and siblings, Bill, Glenn and Doris.

Wilda is survived by her loving children and spouses, Lynn and Jim Ogle, David and Jewell DeBusk and John and Wendy DeBusk; Grandchildren, Jason Ogle, James (Susan) Ogle, Matt DeBusk and Andy DeBusk; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Colin and Blake; brother and sister-in-law, Milton and Sandra Boyd; sister, Janice Boydston and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Reverend Glenna Manning officiating.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the CADES Program of Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.