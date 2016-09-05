Mrs. Ruth Kiser

Mrs. Kiser was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Charlie & Lora Ellen Adams Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Estel Kiser.

She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Kiser loved to garden.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Howard & Gail Kiser (caregivers), Sulphur Springs and Lynn & Kathy Kiser, Elizabethton; grandchildren, Michael Kiser, April Kiser, both of Elizabethton, Lisa Kiser-Deel (Greg), Gray and Mitch Kiser, Johnson City; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill Mitchell, Gray; and a sister, Evelyn Blevins, Kingsport.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the 3rd floor staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital (ICU) and Christian Care Center of Johnson City for their wonderful care of our mother.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 pm Wednesday with Rev. Jimmie Rogers officiating. Graveside services will follow at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Kiser family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821