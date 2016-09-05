logo
Mr. Niles R. Gross

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Niles R. Gross, 85, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Lakebridge Healthcare Center. A native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Roby and Lucy Cross Gross. Mr. Gross proudly served his country in the United States Navy, where he served as a Marksman and was stationed aboard USS Piedmont during the Korean War. He was a hardworking, honest man, who dearly loved his wife and family and was a good dancer. He began civilian work at the Johnson City Press at the age of 14, upon completion of his service, he returned to the Press where he worked as an engraver until his retirement after 55 years. Mr. Gross was an avid hunter and an impressive marksman, winning the Tennessee Championship two years in a row, becoming the oldest person to receive that award. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the Policemen’s Benevolent Association and the Sheriff’s Association. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gross is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Ruth Gross, a daughter, Catherine Gross, a brother, Floyd Gross and a sister, Ruth Mills.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two sons, Niles “Matthew” Gross, Scott Gross and his wife Heather, and one daughter, Sandra Matson and her husband Dave; grandchildren, Amy Byrd and her husband Ryan, Aaron Johnston, Mary Stohler, and Allen Stohler and his wife Erica; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Austyn, Jackson, Seth and Daniel; one brother, Charles Paul Gross; brother-in-law, Jimmy Hart; sister-in-law, Wanda Taylor; his beloved Honey Dog; and special friends, Don Hettinger and Ken Walters.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Thursday, September 8, 2016 from 5:00PM until a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Tony Marshall officiating. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, September 9, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Attendees are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15PM to follow in procession. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway #100, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to the Washington County Humane Society, 2101 W Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37602.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Gross family.