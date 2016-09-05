Luther Dickenson “Luke” Moss, Sr.

Survivors include his wife: Sue Heaton Moss. One Son: Luther Moss, Jr., Limestone. A Granddaughter: Jasmine Moss, Johnson City. His Step-Children: Andy and Daniel Wetzel both of Elizabethton. Four Step-Grandsons. His sister-in-law: Connie Heaton, Elizabethton. A nephew: John Moss II, Knoxville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

It was his wish to be cremated and a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Moss family.