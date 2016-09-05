logo
ELIZABETHTON - Luther Dickenson “Luke” Moss, Sr., 70, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2016 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Dr. John P. & Naomi Dickenson Moss. He was a graduate of University High and attended East Tennessee State University. He was a self-employed musician for 42 years. Luke was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Johnson City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother & sister-in-law: John & Betty Moss, Knoxville.

Survivors include his wife: Sue Heaton Moss. One Son: Luther Moss, Jr., Limestone. A Granddaughter: Jasmine Moss, Johnson City. His Step-Children: Andy and Daniel Wetzel both of Elizabethton. Four Step-Grandsons. His sister-in-law: Connie Heaton, Elizabethton. A nephew: John Moss II, Knoxville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

It was his wish to be cremated and a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Moss family.