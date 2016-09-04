Revelation 14:13 NIV

ELIZABETHTON - Mrs. Wilma Ruth Clark Owens, 93, of the Southside Community of Elizabethton, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at Hillview Health Center. Mrs. Owens was a daughter of the late Robert N. and Marguerite Young Clark and was born in Carter County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Owens, on August 8, 1991; a brother, Paul F. Clark and two sisters, Virginia Gouge and Dorothy Pearson.

Mrs. Owens was a retired school teacher as well as having retired from NARC; she was also a charter member of Southside Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her church family and because she had a giving and loving spirit, she loved doing for and helping others. She loved to cook and was an accomplished baker, known for her butterscotch, coconut and chocolate pies. She also liked to sew and crochet.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Connie Hicks and her husband, Pat; Jonni Simerly and her husband, Dan; all of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Andrew Hicks, Laura Hardy and her husband, Jason, Julie Simerly, Daniel Simerly; a brother-in-law, Jim Pearson, Elizabethton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Jean Owens, Bluff City; a sister-in-law, Janie Cain, Gray, and several special nieces and nephews. Her special “family”, the members of Southside Christian Church also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Owens will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at the Southside Christian Church, 1610 Southside Road, Elizabethton, with Mr. Michael Koruschak, Minister, and Mr. Paul Knapp, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends in the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Wednesday, September 7, 2016, at 11:00 AM at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Andrew Hicks, Daniel Simerly, Jason Hardy, Aaron Gray, Robert Clark, Dr. Jimmy Pearson, Lee Gouge, David Clark and Bruce Cakebread. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Southside Christian Church, her many church friends at Southside Christian Church and Dr. James Shipley and staff. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Wednesday.

The family would like to express their sincere and genuine appreciation for the loving, compassionate care given to Mrs. Owens by Dr. Vivian Clark and her staff, Hillview Heath Center, and her special friend and care-giver, Sarah Alvarez.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeast, 207 North Boone Street, #1500, Johnson City, TN 37604, or the charity of your choice.

