HAMPTON - Mrs. Nola C. Hodge, 77, of Hampton, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 4, 2016, at her home. She was a daughter of the late Henry Clay and Ozie Black Poole and was born in Carter County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers.

Mrs. Hodge was a homemaker who loved cooking for and spending time with her family and was a “Mamaw” for many children. She loved to garden and grow flowers and was a member of Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of fifty-four years, Ray Hodge of the home: two daughters, Linda Buchanan and her husband, David; Melissa Banks and her husband, Kenny; a son, Bill Hodge and his wife, Anita, all of Hampton; two grandsons, Bradley Hodge and his wife, Emily; Cody Banks; all of Hampton; two granddaughters, Ashley Buchanan, Fall Branch; Kelly Oliver and her husband, Jared, Elizabethton; and four great-grandchildren, Andrea, Katelyn, Ryleigh and Kenley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Hodge will be conducted on Tuesday, September 6 2016, at 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Bob Campbell and Rev. John Stevens officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jennifer Crabtree. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 7, 2016, at the John Whitehead Cemetery, Hampton. Active pallbearers will be Jack Smith, Roy Hodge, Billy Harrell, Jared Oliver, Larry “Skeet” Toliver, and Brad Hodge. Honorary pallbearers will be France Andrews, Harold Nave, Arnold Hughes, Jason Coates and Cody Banks. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Wednesday.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Caris Health Care, especially Amanda, Brooke and Paula, to Dr. Vivian Clark and her staff, to Nola’s special friends, Jack and Edna Smith, Pat Vines and Noletta Andrews for all the love, attention and care shown to Nola and to the family during her illness.

