Mr. David A. Lund

Mr. Lund was a veteran of the United States Navy and served two tours in Vietnam. He was retired from Snap-On Tools where he worked as a production supervisor for over thirty years and was a member of Dashiell Masonic Lodge #238 F & AM. He was of the Christian faith and worshiped at Valley Forge Christian Church. His hobbies included fishing and creating crafts and he loved being with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, David C. Lund and his wife, Jennifer, Hampton; two grandchildren, Lauren Lund, Clinton Lund, both of Hampton; four brothers, and a special brother-in-law, L.J. Birchfield, Hampton. Several other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Lund will be conducted on Wednesday, September 7, 2016, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. David Siebenaler, Minister, officiating. A masonic service will follow the funeral service under the direction of Dashiell Masonic Lodge #238 F & AM. The family will received friends in the funeral home chapel from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday prior to the service.

The graveside service will follow on Wednesday at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be chosen from members of the Dashiell Lodge. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of the I.C.U. at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the love and care extended to Mr. Lund and to the family during his illness.

