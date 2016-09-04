Marlene B. Hyder Meeks

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.T. “Tom” Meeks, daughter, Jayne Annette; sister, Gladine Harrison; two infant brothers; and an infant niece.

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Janette and Jim Ford; nephew Landon Harrison; and two special cousins, Norma Smith and Charlie Oliver.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. E.L Wheeler officiating. Music will be provided by Queenie Wheeler. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.

To those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Paul Brown andChristie, Christine Kinley, Ameydis Hospice, and the staff of Life Care Center of Gray for their loving care.

