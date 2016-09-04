Lynn Elizabeth Cooper Watts

Lynn Cooper Watts graduated from ETSU Magna Suma Lada in 2004 with a Bachelors Degree in Business. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. Lynn loved flowers and gardening. She enjoyed decorating and celebrating holidays and being kind and supportive of her family, friends and neighbors. Keeping everyone together was important to her.

Those left to cherish her memory are: daughter, Michelle ‘Nikki’ Watts Hicks and husband, Jonathan Hicks; son, Michael Christopher Watts; brothers, Robert and wife Roberta Cooper and Bill Cooper; and 3 grandchildren that she loved dearly, Savannah Madison Watts, Chevelle Grace Hicks and Nicole Faith Hicks.

The family will receive friends on September 8, 2016 from 6-7 pm at Great Commission Church, 1249 Chestnut Street, Kingsport TN 37664. A Celebration of Life will follow with Pastor Matthew Thomas officiating. Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is serving the Watts family with honor. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com