Lucille Duncan Watts

ERWIN - Lucille Duncan Watts, of Erwin, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 04, 2016 at her home. Mrs. Watts was a Unicoi County native and a daughter of the late Luther Frank and Susan Gertrude Stephens Duncan. She was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended Steed College. She worked in the office of Southern Pottery, the Unicoi County Court Clerk's Office, and the Unicoi County School System. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served on the Hospitality Committee and the Shoe Ministry for Moldova. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Watts, and the following brothers and sisters, Ollie Duncan, Wilma Duncan, Howard Duncan, Frank Duncan, and her twin sister, Helen Griffith. Lucille Duncan Watts is survived by: Daughter: Dr. Susan Warner and her husband Dr. Bill Warner of Memphis, Grandson: Ross Warner of Memphis, Brother: Thomas Duncan of Ohio, Sister-in-law: Lilo Duncan of Elizabethton, Several nieces and great nieces and nephews. A graveside committal service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 6, 2016, at the Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Mike Womack and Rev. David Crutchfield officiating. Vocal selections will be provided by Gary Amos. A visitation period will begin at 12:30 PM and continue until service time on Tuesday at Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams St. Erwin, TN 37650, or the charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Lucille Duncan Watts through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.