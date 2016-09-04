Joan Wilson Stone

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Bill Stone of Olive Branch, Mississippi. Those left to cherish Joan’s memory include her son, Dennis R. Stone, her daughter-in-law, Karen Nabors Stone and her grandchildren, Army Specialist Connor Stone and Rachel Stone of Nashville and daughter, Deborah Hasty of St. Petersburg, FL. Joan is also survived by her loving sister Rosemarie Ward and brother-in-law Robert A. Ward, Jr. of Columbus, Georgia and sister Martha Wharton and brother-in-law Joseph B. Wharton of Seaview, Washington as well as several nieces and nephews.

Joan was a loving mother, grandmother and sister as well as a successful businesswoman and community volunteer. She made her home in Northwest Georgia and lived there for over 50 years before moving to Johnson City, Tennessee in the mid 1990’s.

A graduate of Rossville High School, Joan’s love of music led her to join chorus and glee club and become a charter member of the Rossville High School band where she played clarinet. Years later, she would inspire and encourage the musical endeavors of others as an active volunteer of the Gordon Lee High School Band Boosters.

Her professional career spanned more than 25 years first as a preschool teacher and later the director of preschools in Chickamauga, Georgia and Johnson City, Tennessee. From 1977-1983, Joan and her husband, Bill, owned Stay n Play Daycare Center in Rossville, Georgia, where she was affectionately known as “Miss Joan.” Upon retirement, Joan served on the Board of Directors for the Williamsburg on Oakland HOA as the Communications Chair. She also enjoyed travel, cooking, entertaining, gardening, games and reading.

Throughout her life, Joan faithfully served her Lord and Savior at Simpson United Methodist Church where she was a Guild Member and also at Elizabeth Lee United Methodist in Chickamauga. Joan’s life was a reflection of God’s love to all who knew her. Her greatest mission in life was to spread the love of Jesus and to lead others to Christ.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Joan’s sister, Martha Wharton, her neighbor, Susan Coleman, as well as Deborah Raubinger, Stephanie Eakes and Alive Hospice for the loving care given to Joan during the final weeks of her life. The family also appreciates the friendship and encouragement of her Multiple Myeloma support group in Johnson City.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services followed by a Celebration of Life Service at noon officiated by Pastor Dwayne Baird. A separate service will be held at Lane Funeral Home South Crest Chapel in Rossville, Georgia on Thursday, September 8th. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00AM until the service begins at noon. Procession to the Wilson Cemetery will follow for graveside committal.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 (www.alivehospice.org), or donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://www.themmrf.org/donate-to-mmrf/.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Stone family.