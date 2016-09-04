James Donald (Jim) Keener

He is survived by: Wife Zettie Fleming Keener of Clintwood, Virginia; Special nephew Shane Hughes of John son City Tennessee; Great nephew who was like his son Blake Hughes of Greenville, Tennessee; Great Niece Alexis Hughes of Gray, Tennessee; Also, In-Laws Zetties family who was Jim’s Family and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday September 6, 2016 at 5:00pm with song service at 6:00pm in the Mullins Funeral Home Chapel.. Funeral Service s will be conducted Wednesday September 7, 2016 at 11:00 at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel with clergyman Jack Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Phipps Memorial Cemetery in Clintwood Virginia.

Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Fleming, Cecil Fleming, Willie Fleming and Logan Fleming.

Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Keener Family. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome3@verizon.net