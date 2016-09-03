Nellena “Nell” Jenkins McQueen

Mrs. McQueen, who loved to solve crossword puzzles and sit on her porch, graduated from Hampton High School and completed secretarial training at Steed College in Elizabethton. She worked until retirement as a secretary. She liked to watch old westerns on TV and enjoyed visits from her family and friends. Nell was a life-long member of Valley Forge Christian Church where she taught Sunday school for over twenty years and was active in the Ladies Council. She leaves behind many loving church family friends who cared about her and visited often.

Nell’s home was always open to family and friends. Her trust in the Lord, her humor and calming presence remains a gift to all who knew her. She will always be remembered for her pleasure of laughter, appreciation of good food, a cup of hot coffee and her love of great conversation. Her family finds comfort in knowing she is at rest with the Lord and her lifetime companion, her husband, Jack.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2016, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.

A Committal and Entombment service for Mrs. McQueen will follow the visitation on Tuesday, at 2:30 PM in the Mausoleum of Hope at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. David Siebenaler, Minister, officiating. Music will be by Alex Holtsclaw and Freida Winters. Active and honorary pallbearers will be Crawford Alexander, David Holtsclaw, Raymond Holtsclaw, Edward Timbs, Larry Timbs, Jr., Justin Timbs, Jason McQueen, Larry McKinney, Bill Gentry, Harold Hicks and Billy Rowe. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 2:00 PM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Valley Forge Christian Church, 114 Valley Forge Christian Church Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

