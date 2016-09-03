Nancy Carol Duvall

Carol was one of four daughters to the late Paul and Lucille Duvall. Carol was preceded in death by her two brothers, Kenneth Duvall and Lester Duvall and by her cousin, Charlotte Thomason.

Carol attended East Tennessee State University where she received her nursing degree. She went on to hold a career in nursing which fulfilled her dream of helping others.

Those left to cherish Carol’s love, grace and memory are her three children; Lee Holland, Donna Iannelli and Deborah Caldeira; her four grandchildren; Christopher Holland, Marissa Iannelli, Dillon and Ashley Caldeira; her sister Shirley Patterson and brother-in-law, Roy, her sister Margaret Fields and brother-in-law, Wayne, and her sister Brenda Hughes and the late Ed Hughes; Carol leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

The family requests that any donations be made to your local church in honor of Carol’s love for the Lord; or to your local animal shelter in honor of her love for animals.

