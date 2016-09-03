Mrs. Margaret Hale Slonaker

Mrs. Slonaker was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Cecil & Grace Humphrey Hale. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Slonaker, a brother, Ivan Hale and a sister, Norma Hale Wilson.

She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She was a member of Open Door Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Slonaker graduated from Boones Creek High School and East Tennessee State College (ETSU). She was a Teacher for the Washington County School System for 30 years, having taught fifth grade at Sulphur Springs and Jonesborough Elementary Schools.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Susan & John Jacobs, Greeneville; grandchildren, Logan Jacobs, Seattle, Washington and Sarah Jacobs, Johnson City; one sister, June Pollock; and several nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, formerly Wellington Place, for their wonderful loving care.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Monday, September 5, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Telford Methodist Cemetery with Pastor James “Jamie” Lively officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jonesborough United Methodist Church 211 W. Main Street Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Slonaker family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821