Mrs. Esther L. Lester

Mrs. Lester was retired from the Bradenton, Florida school system where she worked in the cafeteria of Wakeland Elementary School. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as crocheting and fishing. She was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Alice “Ma” Wynn and her husband, Avery “Pops”, Roan Mountain; six grandchildren, Tammi Grill and her husband, Andrew, Johnathan Wynn and his wife, Heather, all of Roan Mountain; Margaret Ann Singletary Smith and her husband, Jessie, Barry, TX; Clay Lester, Gettysburg, PA; David Cole Lester, Palmetto, FL; Karrie Mae Parsley and her husband, Brian, Parrish, FL; ten great-grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren; and two brothers. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Lester will be conducted on Monday, September 5, 2016 at 7:00 PM at the Burbank Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Delaney Berry, Rev. John McCoury and Rev. Randy English officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Burbank Freewill Baptist Church singers. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the church on Monday prior to the service, or at the home at other times.

The graveside service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society C/O Lou Cooter, 415 Washington Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to staff of Roan Highlands Nursing Center, Home Health Care and Mountain States Hospice for all the love and care shown to Mrs. Lester and to the family during her illness.

