JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Jack E. King, age 84, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, September 2, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. King was born in Bristol, Tennessee and son of the late Ed & Rosie Mae Bowman King. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy Hicks King; children, Ray King, Joanna King and Roger King; siblings, John King, Katherine King Howell, Roy King, Grover King, Charles King, Rosie King Hicks and Mary King Thomas.

He was of the Christian faith.

Mr. King retired from Tennessee Motor Company as an Auto Body Technician. He enjoyed family, Deep-Sea Fishing and old western movies.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sheri King & Linnie Rhudy, Jonesborough; son and daughter-in-law, Richard & Tina G. King, Jonesborough; daughters-in-law, Myong Sun King, Forney, Texas and Debbie Day, Jonesborough; grandchildren, Randy King, Robert King, Cory King (Jessica), Dusty King Daniels (Chad), Austin Rhudy, Jackson Rhudy, Aspen King, Lindsey King and Caleb Day; great-grandchildren, Kaley Silvers and Anna Faye King; brother, Toy King; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 pm Monday, September 5, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Moreland officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 6931 Arlington Rd. 2nd Floor Bethesda, Maryland 20814.

