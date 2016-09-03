He was the son of the late Daunt and Lucille McLaughlin Hyder. He was also preceded in death by his precious wife of 49 yrs., Wanda Estep Hyder; grandson, Colt Calloway; four brothers and two sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cheryl (Denny Ray) Babb – Fort Blackmore, VA, Linda (Jeff) Calloway, Dan Jr. and (Amy) Hyder, Rob and (Lisa) Hyder all of Hampton; grandchildren, Aapple Napier, Adam Bowers, Jessica Calloway, Ryan and Jacob Babb, Jarred, Madison, Katrina and Nick Hyder and Harlee Hyder; great grandchildren, Kye Hale, Mane and Nijah Napier, Britney and Austin Ball and Ava Sherrill; sisters, Irene Morrell and Jean Carroll; brothers, Bill, Kyle, Dana, Perry and Keith Hyder; special cousin, Sonya Broyles; pet Donkey, Baby George and favorite feline, Bonnie.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 6, 2016 from 12 noon to 2:00 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.

Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Hobert Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be sons-in-laws and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his many brothers in Christ.

