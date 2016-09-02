Timothy Alan Gregg, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Gregg.

He is survived by his loving wife, Serita Gregg; son, Tim “TJ” Gregg and fiancé, Dana Good; daughters, Naokie Renfro and husband, Dylan, and Renita Danielle Gregg; parents, Ed and Joyce Gregg; brothers, William Douglass Gregg and wife, Ann, and Eddie Lynn Gregg and wife, Leona; grandchildren, Kaycee, Draven, Kyli, Damien, Kaydence Gregg and Kyra Renfro; father and mother-in-law, Bob & Sarah Edwards; brothers-in-law, Brian Edwards and wife, Sharon, Bobby Edwards, Jr. and wife, Angie; sister-in-law, Rebecca Edwards and several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins.

The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour in the funeral home chapel.

Graveside services will be conducted immediately following the funeral service at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is proudly serving the Gregg family. 423-207-0771.