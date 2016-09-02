Michael Lyon

He was a devoted husband, loving Daddy, doting “G-Da” to his grandchildren, loyal friend and faithful servant to the Lord.

Mike was born in Kingsport to Paul and Dolphine Lyon on January 30, 1948. He was a 1966 graduate of Lynn View High School. Mike was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He was a Specialist 4th Class with C Company, 19th Combat Engineer Battalion in 1969-1970, located in LZ Lowboy, Tam Quan Province, Vietnam. Upon his return from Vietnam, he began his career with Eastman Chemical Company. He graduated from the Apprenticeship Program as a Pipefitter in 1974. He worked 42 years before retiring in 2012 from the Centralized Maintenance and Service Division as a Supervisor.

He was a long time member of Morrison City Christian Church in Kingsport and recently Harrison Christian Church in Johnson City. Mike was a member of the Kingsport Lodge No. 688 F&AM.

He loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events- he traveled from Cooperstown, New York to Orlando, Florida to watch his G-Boy play baseball and all over the Tri-cities to watch his G-Girl golf. He loved to talk about their accomplishments and was so proud of them. Michael spent several years coaching in the Sullivan County AABC baseball in the Bloomingdale and Lynn Garden communities. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid baseball fan especially the Cincinnati Reds. He was a gifted man with many talents, who could build, fix and design almost anything you could imagine. Most recently he loved to work crossword puzzles and listen to ballgames on his radio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Suzanne Parris Lyon and brother, David Lyon.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Cheyanne Lyon Hill and husband Michael of Jonesborough; son James Lyon and Tara Keener of Matthews, NC; two grandchildren Jackson Michael Hill and Anna Paxton Hill; sisters Reta Lyon Cooper and husband Don of Blountville, Claudi Lyon of Dalton, Georgia, Lyla Lyon Anderson and husband Warren and Cindy Lyon Fluce and husband Don both of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Michael Thomas Lyon will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at Morrison City Christian Church in Kingsport with ministers Bob Underwood and Brian Powell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM in the church sanctuary, prior to the afternoon service on Sunday.

The graveside service and interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Hammond Post #3 & #265. Active pallbearers will be Steve Simpson, Dennis Robbins, Jackson Hill, Nile Shoemaker, Bob Caldwell, Ronnie Lyons and Jason Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morrison City Christian Church at 1940 Darnell Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665 or Harrison Christian Church at 2517 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent in Kingsport handled all of the funeral arrangements.