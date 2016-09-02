Grady Ben Fair

He is survived by his second wife: Lavelle “Bo” Hopson Fair; Son Steve & Ruth Ann Fair (Ben, Tim & Sarah), Daughter: Susan & Kenton Farr (Kelly, Nick), Son: David (Hunter & Chase). Two Step-sons: Danny Gourley, Rutledge, Tenn. and Richard Gourley, of Florida. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. John H. Smith, and Nick Farr Ministers officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Steve, Ben & Tim Fair officiating. Music will be provided by Kenneth Hartley and Mary Smith. Active Pallbearers will be: Nick Farr, Ben Fair, Tim Fair, Hunter Fair, Chase Fair, Steven Daugherty, and Reid Bishop. Honorary Pallbearers will be member of East River Park Men’s Sunday School Class, Milt Fair, Brandon Gourley and Shane Gourley. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fair family.