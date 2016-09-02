logo
ELIZABETHTON - Grady Ben Fair, 89, Elizabethton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Ben & Ida Nell Estep Fair. Grady proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was retired from the Dairy Business having owned and operated Farm Best Dairy for several years. He was an active member of East River Park Christian Church where he was a greeter and he was the candy man for the children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Norma Lowe Fair, two brothers: Dana & Wayne Fair and one sister: Carolyn Runnion.

He is survived by his second wife: Lavelle “Bo” Hopson Fair; Son Steve & Ruth Ann Fair (Ben, Tim & Sarah), Daughter: Susan & Kenton Farr (Kelly, Nick), Son: David (Hunter & Chase). Two Step-sons: Danny Gourley, Rutledge, Tenn. and Richard Gourley, of Florida. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. John H. Smith, and Nick Farr Ministers officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Steve, Ben & Tim Fair officiating. Music will be provided by Kenneth Hartley and Mary Smith. Active Pallbearers will be: Nick Farr, Ben Fair, Tim Fair, Hunter Fair, Chase Fair, Steven Daugherty, and Reid Bishop. Honorary Pallbearers will be member of East River Park Men’s Sunday School Class, Milt Fair, Brandon Gourley and Shane Gourley. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fair family.