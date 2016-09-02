Edith Marie Thomas, age 59, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 from St. Mary’s Hospital in Knoxville. Edith was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late John Henry and Mildred Frances Campbell-Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, SSgt. George R. Sims, Sr., United States Army.

Edith was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and held an Associates Degree as a Medical Laboratory Technologist from Bristol College. She also obtained license and certifications as an LPN and CNA and worked in those fields. Edith enjoyed helping others in her everyday life and through healthcare services and volunteer work. She was also a former member of the Army National Guard where she served as a heavy engine mechanic. She was a life long member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Elizabethton, Tennessee and worshipped at Brown’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter Mildred Marie Wagner of Philadelphia, PA; her sisters, Mrs. Barbara Ann Hall, Knoxville, Tennessee, Mrs. Frances Campbell-Bass and husband James, Elizabethton, Tennessee, Loretta Thomas, Calloway, Florida, Ernestine Thomas, Cleveland, Ohio, Hilda Khotrianna Thomas, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mrs. Jennifer Norwood-Graham, Hampton, Tennessee; a brother, Min. Earl Stanley Wagner and wife Era, Wetumpka, Alabama. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and the special friendship of Amy Williams and family.

Edith was a very loving friendly person who always cared for others. She has left many beautiful and touching memories for all those who knew her.

A celebration of life for Edith Marie Thomas will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Dr. Janette Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday.

A private disposition will be held at a later date.

The family of Edith Marie Thomas wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding support and medical care provided by the specialists, medical team, and staff at Physicians Regional Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee.

The family is deeply grateful for all the compassionate expressions, prayers, and deeds of kindness extended by members of Brown’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Saint Paul United Methodist Church and the entire community who were a part of making the celebration of Edith’s life a memorable, heartfelt and joyous occasion.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Carter County Food Bank-Phillipi Missionary Baptist Church; or to the Carter County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Thomas family.

Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917.