T.J. Crawford age 45, Jonesborough, entered into Heaven Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Ralph Thomas Crawford, Jr. was born in Washington County and son of Ralph Tom & Sarah “Ernie” Roberson Crawford, Jonesborough.

He was of the Christian faith. To know T.J. was to love him. He loved Tennessee Volunteers, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Words could never express the love he had for his family and friends, but he proved it to everyone through his actions every single day.

T.J. worked for Energy Solutions as a Control Room Operator.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife and love of his life, Pam Casey Crawford, Jonesborough; son and best friend, Spencer Crawford & fiancé, Ashton Earwood; daughter and baby girl, Alexis Crawford; beloved sister, Shannon Crawford, Chuckey; mother-in-law, Trula Belle Casey; lifelong best friends, Bill Johnson and Chad Scott; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and extended Cornhole Family.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, September 3, 2016 at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Slagle and Pastor Mike Rice officiating. Interment services will follow at Bumpass Cove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be J.J. Durham, Jeremy Smith, Bill Johnson, Chad Scott, Tyler Shipley, Cody Buck, Jessie Hilton, Drew Williams, Phil Stafford and Terry Lynn Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be his Co-Workers.

