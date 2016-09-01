Orville Hampton

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three sons: William Hampton, Phillip Burnett, both of Johnson City, Robert Coffey and wife, Ann of Erwin; five daughters: Tiny Coffey, Julie Coffey and husband, Gene Stafford, Lisa Coffey and husband, Daniel Edwards all of Erwin, Mary Jane Hampton of Telford and Tonya Burnett of Johnson City; sixteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P. M. on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in the Banner Cemetery, Martin's Creek Community. John Banner will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend should assemble at the cemetery by 11:50 A. M.

