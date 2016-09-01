logo
Orville Hampton

• Today at 4:26 PM

ERWIN - Orville Hampton, age 82, Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a Unicoi County native and lived in Johnson City for fourteen years before returning to Erwin. Mr. Hampton was a son of the late William and Mary Jane Ashley Hampton. He worked for the Clinchfield Railroad for twenty years. Mr. Hampton retired from Mor-Flo after twenty-six years of service, where he was employed as a Press Operator. He attended the Church of Christ. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, William Hampton, Jr.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three sons: William Hampton, Phillip Burnett, both of Johnson City, Robert Coffey and wife, Ann of Erwin; five daughters: Tiny Coffey, Julie Coffey and husband, Gene Stafford, Lisa Coffey and husband, Daniel Edwards all of Erwin, Mary Jane Hampton of Telford and Tonya Burnett of Johnson City; sixteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P. M. on Saturday, September 3, 2016 in the Banner Cemetery, Martin's Creek Community. John Banner will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend should assemble at the cemetery by 11:50 A. M.

